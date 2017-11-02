The Long Awaited Mockingbird Pedestrian Bridge Finally Opens!

DALLAS (CBSDFW) – Thousands use our Urban trails and this bridge will bridge a connection above a major artery of the city.

The Mockingbird pedestrian bridge is finally opened Thursday, merging the Katy Trail with White Rock Trail.

The bridge, 11 years in the making, sits at Mockingbird Station along the DART rail line.

Originally, the city called it the Katy trail extension bridge. A concrete connection bridging bike riders, dog walkers, public transit commuters, exercisers and Dallas shoppers… high above busy mockingbird lane.

Armando Nava cycles to and from work daily, “I think it will make my commute a little safer for sure.”

“This will take us to white rock lake.” Dallas resident and former city council member Angela Hunt says the pedestrian bridge-is a part of Dallas’ roadmap to citizen transportation choices.

“This is part of that larger system that we are creating in Dallas. Allow people to get out of their cars, get off the streets, get on their bikes, walk to work,” says Hunt.

Over the past decade residents have been injured, two killed, all in crossing accidents along Mockingbird and 75. Public safety rallying cries helped to get the bridge completed.