Warming Fast Today, We Could See Record Heat!

Yesterday High: 81; Rain 0.00”; Normal High: 73; Normal Low: 51*
- Warming fast today. Record heat!
- Brief cold front tonight. Cooler tomorrow.
- Front lifts back to the north early Saturday.
- Back to warmth and humidity Sat.-Tuesday.
- MUCH cooler by next Wednesday.
- Rain hard to come by for a while.
- 25” above normal at DFW for 2017.
Today: Morning clouds (east), afternoon sunshine and windy. Record warmth! High: Low 90s. (Record 87 degrees – 2012). Wind: South 15-25 mph.
Tonight: Clear and cooler. Brief cold front. Low: 50(NW)-63 (SE). Wind: Shifting NW 10-15 mph.
Friday: Mostly cloudy and cooler. High: Near 70 (NW); Upper 70s (SE). Wind: NW 5-10.
Saturday: Front lifts back to the north. Partly cloudy and warmer. High: Mid 80s.
Sunday: No changes…Mostly sunny and warm. High: Mid to upper 80s.
Monday and Tuesday: Partly cloudy, and warm. High: Low to mid 80s.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy and much cooler. High: Upper 60s.