Warming Fast Today, We Could See Record Heat!

By Dan Brounoff
Filed Under: dfw, Meteorologist Dan Brounoff, NewsRadio 1080 KRLD, North Texas, november, Record Heat, Texas, Weather

Yesterday High: 81; Rain 0.00”; Normal High: 73; Normal Low: 51*

  • Warming fast today. Record heat!
  • Brief cold front tonight. Cooler tomorrow.
  • Front lifts back to the north early Saturday.
  • Back to warmth and humidity Sat.-Tuesday.
  • MUCH cooler by next Wednesday.
  • Rain hard to come by for a while.
  • 25” above normal at DFW for 2017.

Today: Morning clouds (east), afternoon sunshine and windy. Record warmth! High: Low 90s. (Record 87 degrees – 2012).  Wind: South 15-25 mph.

Tonight: Clear and cooler. Brief cold front. Low: 50(NW)-63 (SE). Wind: Shifting NW 10-15 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy and cooler. High: Near 70 (NW); Upper 70s (SE). Wind: NW 5-10.

Saturday: Front lifts back to the north. Partly cloudy and warmer. High: Mid 80s.

Sunday: No changes…Mostly sunny and warm. High: Mid to upper 80s.

Monday and Tuesday: Partly cloudy, and warm. High: Low to mid 80s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and much cooler. High: Upper 60s.

