Dallas Police Need Help Finding Missing Man With Autism

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Dallas need help locating a missing man with autism. Roberto Hernandez was last seen at about 1:00 a.m. early Friday, walking in the 300 block of North Carroll Avenue.
According to officials, the man requires assistance when trying to communicate.
Hernandez has been described as a 25-year-old Latin male with black hair and brown eyes, 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds. He was last wearing a red baseball cap, a red shirt and blue jeans.
Anybody who might have information about Hernandez’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Dallas Police Deparment either at 214-671-4268, or by simply dialing 911.