Dallas Police Need Help Finding Missing Man With Autism

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Dallas need help locating a missing man with autism. Roberto Hernandez was last seen at about 1:00 a.m. early Friday, walking in the 300 block of North Carroll Avenue.

According to officials, the man requires assistance when trying to communicate.

hernandez2 Dallas Police Need Help Finding Missing Man With Autism

Roberto Hernandez (credit: Dallas Police Department)

Hernandez has been described as a 25-year-old Latin male with black hair and brown eyes, 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds. He was last wearing a red baseball cap, a red shirt and blue jeans.

Anybody who might have information about Hernandez’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Dallas Police Deparment either at 214-671-4268, or by simply dialing 911.

 

