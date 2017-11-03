CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
NYPD Says It Is Building Rape Case Against Harvey Weinstein

Filed Under: Harvey Weinstein, NYPD, Paz de la Huerta, rape, sexual assault

NEW YORK (AP) — An actress’ rape allegations against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein are credible, and investigators are gathering evidence for a criminal case, New York City police said Friday.

Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce said Friday that investigators have interviewed actress Paz de la Huerta, who publicly accused Weinstein of raping her twice in her apartment in 2010.

Boyce said detectives found the “Boardwalk Empire” actress’ story believable and corroborated portions of her account.

She called police on Oct. 26, he said.

The factors that made her story credible included: “The ability to articulate each and every minute of the crime, where she was, where they met, where this happened and what he did,” he said.

An email message sent to Weinstein representative Sallie Hofmeister was not immediately returned.

De la Huerta told CBS News that the first rape occurred in October 2010 after Weinstein gave her a ride home from a party, insisted on having a drink in her apartment and forced himself on her. She said the second rape occurred in December 2010 after Weinstein came to her apartment. She had been drinking and was not in a condition to give consent, CBS reported the actress said.

Speaking at a police briefing, Boyce said of Weinstein: “If this person was still in new York, and it was recent, we’d go right away and make the arrest. No doubt. But we’re talking about a 7-year-old case. And we have to move forward gathering evidence first.”

Investigators could seek an arrest warrant, which requires a court order, or hand the evidence over to prosecutors to put the allegations to a grand jury to seek an indictment.

The Manhattan district attorney’s office said a senior prosecutor has been assigned to investigate allegations but didn’t comment further.

The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they are victims of sexual assault unless they speak publicly, which de la Huerta has done.

The investigation comes a month after The New York Times published an expose of sexual harassment allegations against Weinstein, leading to his firing from the company he co-founded and his expulsion from the organization that bestows the Academy Awards.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

