Prayer Vigil Held For 2 Girls Killed In Henderson County

HENDERSON COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Dozens gathered outside of Southside Elementary School on Friday night to remember two little girls who investigators said were shot and killed by their mother.

Parents and their children held candles as they prayed for KayLee and Kenlie.

Henderson County Sheriff’s deputies believe their mother, Sarah Henderson, 29, murdered her two daughters.

Outside the family’s rural home, people left balloons, crosses and flowers.

“I think it’s important to keep their spirits alive, their memory alive,” said Heather Marsh, who identified herself as a family friend.

Marsh and the others gathered Friday night wanted to show the family the community cares.

“We all love them, we all miss them. They will be cherished forever,” said Marsh.

No matter how young or old, the reality of the passing of KayLee and Kenlie is impossible to understand.

“Take it a day at a time. Pick up pieces where we can and just keep them alive in our hearts and spirit,” said Marsh.

Investigators said that Henderson had planned the killing for two weeks, wanted to kill her husband and showed no remorse.

She is facing a capital murder charge and remains on a suicide watch inside the Henderson County Jail.