Texas Mom Charged With Killing Her 2 Daughters On Suicide Watch

HENDERSON COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – A mother is headed to court today after a tragedy in Henderson County. It was there that police she shot and killed her two little girls.

The five and seven-year-old girls were found shot to death inside their home near Mabank on Thursday. This morning their mother, Sarah Nicole Henderson, is behind bars and on suicide watch.

Deputies from the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office were initially sent to the family’s home, near Payne Springs, after receiving a call about a suicidal woman at the location. When they arrived the adults at the house said everyone and everything was fine and no one needed help.

Three hours later there was a 911 call from the same house reporting that a mother had shot her kids.

Investigators arrested Sarah Henderson and charged her with Capital Murder after they say she confessed to killing her two young daughters.

The murders have left family, friends and neighbors in shock. While everyone is having a hard time making sense of what happened, they all agree that the two little girls lost, Kaylee and Kenlie, were precious.

Mabank resident Bridget Golds said, “There’s no reason for this, none at all. How could someone do this to them?”

Some Maybank residents said they couldn’t stay at home as the details of the came out, so they took stuffed animals, dolls and balloons to the place where the girls lives were cut short.

Jaylyne Palmer lives near that home and said, “It’s not easy to think about… [they were] innocent little girls. It breaks our heart.”

Officials with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office say they still don’t know the motive for the killings. The Texas Rangers are assisting with the investigation.

Sarah Henderson, 29, is being held in the Henderson County Jail. Her bail has not been set.

Henderson County is about 50 miles southeast of Dallas.