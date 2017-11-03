Trump Responds To Temporary Shutdown Of His Twitter Account

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS NEWS) – President Trump is making light of his Twitter account going dark for a few minutes this week.
Twitter has reported that a customer support worker was on his or her last day on the job and “inadvertently” deactivated Mr. Trump’s account briefly Thursday evening.
Early Friday, Mr. Trump tweeted: “My Twitter account was taken down for 11 minutes by a rogue employee. I guess the word must finally be getting out-and having an impact.”
Twitter users quickly noticed on Thursday night that Mr. Trump’s account appeared to no longer exist, fueling speculation about what could have caused the shutdown.