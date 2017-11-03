CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
The Underground Garage: The Bayonets

By Ken Foote
Filed Under: Brian Ray, Crash Boom Bang!, Music, Oliver Leiber, The Bayonets

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – If you like hard-charging rock and roll with that gritty sound, then you’re going to like the sound of The Bayonets.

Formed in 2011 by Brian Ray and Oliver Leiber, these two guys who had already been working with each other decided to form their own band. Ray had worked with Paul McCartney before and spent a number of years with the late Etta James. Leiber has been on radio for 30 years and has written songs with Rod Stewart and Ke$ha.

A major contributor to the band is Lucrecia Lopez Sanz of the band Nube 9 from Argentina, who sings and plays guitar.

The group released five singles in 2013: “Sucker For Love,” “Smartphone,” “Vagabond Soul,” “Whatcha Got” and “Big Man Down.” But the song featured here is from 2014: “Crash Boom Bang!” Written and produced by Ray and Leiber, it became a hit on Sirius XM Channel 21 — Little Steven’s Underground Garage — and named one of the top five ‘cool songs’ in the world for 2014.

The group is based out of Los Angeles.

There were no lyrics that I could find but, you know what, we’re going to skip that portion and get right to the music! Enjoy!

More from Ken Foote
