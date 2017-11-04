Double-Amputee Marine Running ‘Month Of Marathons’ Makes Stop In Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A combat-wounded Marine who is running a marathon a day for 31 days in 31 cities made his stop in Dallas on Saturday.

Rob Jones, a retired Marine Corps sergeant, started his incredible journey on October 12 in London and made his way to the U.S. and even a stop in Canada. His “Month of Marathons” will lead up to Veteran’s Day in Washinton D.C.

Jones lost both of his legs when he stepped on an explosive device while in Afghanistan.

Jones started his run in Dallas Saturday morning on the Santa Fe Trail. His staging area was at the Juliette Fowler Communities.

His after party and sendoff was at the Main Event in Lewisville where he will then leave for Oklahoma City.

This was his twenty-fourth marathon that will end next Saturday on Veteran’s Day.

In 2014, Jones became the first double-amputee to ride a bicycle cross-country 5,100 miles from Maine to California.

