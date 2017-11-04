CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Elderly Man Dies In South Dallas House Fire

Filed Under: Canary Drive, Dallas Fire Rescue, Elderly Man, firefighters, house fire, South Dallas
An elderly man died after a house fire in south Dallas (CBS 11)

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – An elderly man died after a house fire in south Dallas early Saturday morning, according to Dallas Fire-Rescue.

Dallas Fire-Rescue said firefighters responded to the fire in the 2700 block of Canary Drive. When they arrived, they saw fire coming from the house’s front windows.

Firefighters made entry into the home through the back and extinguished the fire within half an hour.

During the operation, firefighters found the body of an unresponsive elderly man in the home. He was pulled out of the home and taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

There were no other residents in the home. The man’s identity has not been released.

Investigators believe the fire started in the living room near the front of the home. They said the fire generated an excessive amount of smoke due to what they call an “accumulation of miscellaneous items in the home.” Authorities said this made it very dangerous for the firefighters as they made their way through the home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. There were no firefighters injured during the course of the fire.

