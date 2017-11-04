No. 10 TCU Rebounds From 1st Loss With 24-7 Win Over Texas

Filed Under: Big 12, College Football, TCU Horned Frogs, Texas Longhorns
FORT WORTH, TX - NOVEMBER 04: Kenny Hill (7) of the TCU Horned Frogs is pursued by Charles Omenihu (90) of the Texas Longhorns in the second quarter at Amon G. Carter Stadium on November 4, 2017 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Richard W. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

FORT WORTH (AP) — Kyle Hicks ran for two touchdowns and No. 10 TCU rebounded from its only loss, staying tied for the Big 12 lead and in contention for a playoff spot with a 24-7 victory over Texas on Saturday night.

In a game dominated by two of the Big 12’s best defenses, Hicks had 41 yards rushing on 11 carries. That included his 1-yard TD to end TCU’s opening drive of the game and his 14-yard score that put the Horned Frogs (8-1, 5-1 Big 12, No. 8 CFP) up 17-0 early in the second quarter.

Texas (4-5, 3-3) managed only 263 total yards in its biggest losing margin in coach Tom Herman’s first season.

The Longhorns went into the game already 0-3 against Top 25 teams. Those losses were by a combined 11 points, two of them in overtime. Iowa State was still unranked when Texas won 17-7 in Ames at the end of September.

With freshman quarterback Sam Ehlinger missing his second straight game for the Longhorns, Shane Buechele completed 21 of 44 passes for 254 yards with a 33-yard touchdown to Collin Johnson. Buechele was sacked seven times.

TCU was coming off a 14-7 loss at No. 14 Iowa State that had created a four-team logjam for first place in the Big 12.

There are now only two teams tied atop the Big 12 with three weeks left in the regular season before the league’s championship game. They are TCU and No. 8 Oklahoma (8-1, 5-1, No. 5 CFP), who play next week in Norman.

Darius Anderson ran for 99 yards for TCU, including a 31-yard TD run on a fourth-and-1 play with just over 4 minutes left in the game.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch