Texas DPS Trooper Dies In Crash During Traffic Stop

TEMPLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Texas Department of Public Safety highway patrol trooper died Saturday after a crash during a traffic stop.
Authorities say senior trooper Thomas Nipper, 63, was conducting a traffic stop on southbound I-35 in Temple when his patrol car was struck from behind by a pickup truck.
Nipper was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
“It is with heavy heart that we must notify our fellow Texans that State Trooper Thomas Nipper died in the line of duty today,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “Today Texas and our DPS family lost one of our finest. Trooper Nipper was a hard-working and selfless man, who proudly served and protected the people of this state. His commitment to duty and his sacrifice will never be forgotten. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this extremely difficult time.”
Authorities say the crash is under investigation.
DPS says Nipper was commissioned as a trooper in January 1983 and was stationed in Temple. He is survived by his wife and three children.