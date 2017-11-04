Tony Romo Returns To AT&T Stadium To Call Cowboys Game

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Longtime Dallas Cowboy Tony Romo is returning to AT&T Stadium Sunday as a broadcaster when Dallas takes on Kansas City.

In early April, he traded in his jersey to take on a new role as lead NFL game analyst for CBS.

Romo will be calling his first Cowboys game in the stadium he used to call home.

“I think Tony’s brought a unique insight into his role. It’s almost like when he’s sitting int he booth, he’s playing the game,” said Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones.

Romo’s insight and abilities to see plays before they happen have received rave reviews. Jones says they’re well-deserved.

“I’m sure Tony’s been in the press box, but certainly not doing what he’s gonna be doing. What an amazing talent Tony is. We think he could still walk out and be one of the best QBs in the NFL,” said Jones.

CBS 11 also sat down with the lead producer of CBS’s top NFL broadcast team.

“This is obviously a big game for him. It’s a homecoming for him. He may be a little more nervous, but I’m sure he’s going to prepare the same way as he always does,” said NFL on CBS Lead Producer Jim Rikhoff.

Romo hasn’t publicly commented on his return to AT&T Stadium. Jones says the Cowboys are planning to do something to honor Romo’s return.

“It’s going to be so special to have him here at AT&T Stadium in his role. We have some surprises for him to welcome him back,” said Jones.

The Cowboys take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at 3:25 p.m. on CBS 11.