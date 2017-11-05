Family, Friends Remember Woman Found Shot To Death In Bank Parking Lot

WILLOW PARK, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Weatherford man is behind bars after two women were found dead. Family and friends of one of the victims are wondering – why?

A parking lot turned into a crime scene where Krista McClellan and Ashley Pohorence were found dead.

“She’s gonna be truly missed,” said Jasmine Johnson, a friend of Pohorence.

Johnson said Pohorence was dating her father.

“My dad is not doing well at all,” said Johnson. “He’s never been in this type of situation to lose somebody close to him.”

Willow Park police were called to First Financial Bank early Saturday evening where they found the two women had been shot in the parking lot.

“She didn’t cause anybody any problems, so I don’t see why anybody would bring any harm to somebody like that,” said Johnson.

Police confirm Christopher Wall was arrested Sunday morning at his parent’s house in Weatherford. This was welcoming news for Johnson’s family.

“I’m glad they caught him, definitely,” she said.

Investigators believe the women knew each other, but aren’t ready to say why they were in the parking lot.

Johnson said there isn’t much that can mend the emptiness she feels.

“If you had an Ashley, you would feel the way I feel. You would feel incomplete. You would feel like you lost a best friend,” said Johnson. “That’s just the kind of person she was. She’s going to keep a smile on your face and make you laugh.”

Wall has been charged to capital murder. Police have not released a motive but do not believe the shootings are drug-related.