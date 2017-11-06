18-Month-Old Among Texas Church Shooting Victims

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS (AP) – Officials say that the 26 people killed in a shooting at a small South Texas church range in age from 18 months to 77 years old.

Freeman Martin, a regional director of the Texas Department of Safety, said Monday that 20 were injured in the shooting Sunday morning at the church in Sutherland Springs. Martin says 10 people were still hospitalized in critical condition.

"Inside the church, the deceased ranged from 18 months to 77 years of age," official confirms https://t.co/aCfEapZmM0 pic.twitter.com/5cuMxwYGPF — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 6, 2017

Martin said those treated in hospitals ranged in age from 5 to 73.

Gov. Greg Abbott has called it the deadliest mass shooting in Texas history.

Officials are expected to release more information about the victims sometime on Monday. Also among the dead are a woman who was pregnant and the 14-year-old daughter of the church’s pastor.

The shooter, Devin Patrick Kelley, served in the Air Force from 2010 to 2014. He received a bad conduct discharge after he was court-martialed for assault on his wife and child. Kelley was confined by the military for 12 months. He had been living in nearby New Braunfels, where his neighbors were shocked to hear that he was the shooter.

Authorities say that evidence at the scene leads them to believe that Kelley died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after he crashed his car. He had been chased by armed bystanders.

Texas Department of Public Safety Regional Director Freeman Martin said Monday that the mass shooting stemmed from a domestic situation and was not racially or religiously motivated.

Officials say Kelley had sent threatening text messages to his mother-in-law, who attended the church.

