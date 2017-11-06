18-Wheeler Crash Spreads Debris On Interstate, Cleanup To Take Hours

GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSDFW) – A big rig crashed in Grand Prairie, spilling a load of Susan G-Komen gear on I-20 and sending the cab falling over a bridge.
Late Sunday night, a semi jack-knifed on Interstate 20 near Robinson Road. The cab was left dangling over the railing and eventually it fell about 20 feet onto Robinson.
The driver was not hurt.
Officials say the truck contained equipment from the Susan G. Komen event and was on its way back to Fort Worth after the group’s three-day fundraising walk ended Sunday in Dallas.