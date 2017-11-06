Diocese Of Dallas Considers New Gun Safety Measures

DALLAS (CBSDFW) – Signs prohibiting guns could soon disappear from Catholic churches in Dallas.

Bishop Edward Burns has asked parishes to consider removing them following the church shooting in Sutherland Springs.

The Diocese said in a statement it wants “to eliminate the perception that any of our parishes would be an easy target for terror.”

Its policy on guns isn’t changing, though.

“The policy of prohibiting the open and concealed possession of firearms at our parishes still stands,” said the Diocese.

The Bishop is consulting with others on appropriate safety measures and also asking parishes to increase security at large gatherings.

The Diocese says its goal is to allow parishioners and their guests to safely worship free of fear.