Ezekiel Elliott’s Hearing Set For Thursday

NEW YORK (105.3 The Fan/AP) – The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York has scheduled a three-judge panel to hear Ezekiel Elliott’s request for an injunction on Thursday at 2 p.m.

Judges have just scheduled arguments on the Elliott motion for Thursday at 2pm — Amy Dash (@AmyDashTV) November 6, 2017

The panel’s ruling will determine whether or not Elliott will begin serving his six-game suspension. If Elliott loses, his legal options could be near an end.

Early Friday morning, a judge from the 2nd circuit court temporarily blocked a lower-court ruling that required Elliott to begin serving a six-game suspension.

According to the brief, the Second Circuit Court made it clear that the ruling has no bearing on the court’s consideration of the emergency injunction.

Elliott’s legal team believes he was treated unfairly by the NFL, while league attorneys say a labor deal backed by federal law was followed when Commissioner Roger Goodell suspended Elliott after a yearlong investigation.

A New York federal judge ruled for the NFL early last week before the appeals court stepped in to allow time for more arguments. The NFL eventually won in the same jurisdiction when New England quarterback Tom Brady was suspended four games in the Deflategate case.

The motion hearing Thursday means that Ezekiel Elliott can practice this week but Sunday uncertain. Judges could decide Friday or next week — Amy Dash (@AmyDashTV) November 6, 2017

According to CBS Sports Legal Analyst Amy Dash, the judges could decide by Friday or next week, putting Elliott’s status up in the air for Sunday’s game against Atlanta. He is eligible to practice this week until the panel makes a ruling.

Elliott rushed for 93 yards and the go-ahead touchdown in a 28-17 victory against the Chiefs on Sunday.

