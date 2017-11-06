TEXAS CHURCH SHOOTING: Gunman's Grandmother-In-Law Among Those Killed In The Attack | Complete Coverage

Falcons’ Bryant Hurts Calf, Unsure Of Status Against Dallas

Filed Under: Atlanta Falcons, Dallas Cowboys, Matt Bryant, NFL

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) – Atlanta Falcons kicker Matt Bryant’s status for this week’s game against Dallas is uncertain after he hurt his right calf during warmups before the team’s loss at Carolina.

Bryant’s availability for longer field goals was uncertain after he felt pain in the calf while kicking a 53-yard field goal in the first quarter of the 20-17 loss to the Panthers on Sunday.

Coach Dan Quinn says the injury influenced decisions on two fourth down calls. The Falcons had possessions end at the Panthers 35 and 39 in the second and fourth quarters, respectively. With a healthy Bryant, each drive may have ended in field goal attempts.

The 42-year-old Bryant wouldn’t provide details of the injury. He says it is not related to a back injury he suffered earlier this season. He says “there’s a chance” he’ll kick in this week’s game against the Cowboys.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch