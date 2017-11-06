Garland Man Charged With Killing His Brother After Dispute

GARLAND (CBSDFW) – Garland Police have arrested a man after he allegedly shot and killed his brother on Sunday.

Authorities responded to a shooting call in the 3500 block of Clover Meadow Drive after 6:30 p.m.

Upon their arrival, Officers found 37-year-old Jose Perez suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in an alley behind a home.

Perez was transported to Presbyterian Hospital in Rockwall where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives on the scene were informed that Perez and his younger brother, 28-year-old Isidro Perez, were involved in an argument that turned violent.

Police say Isidro got into his vehicle, rolled down the window and shot several times at his older brother, striking him.

Isidro fled the scene but was later apprehended by Garland Police.

He’s charged with murder and is currently being held in the Garland Detention Center.

No bond has been set.