Gov. Abbott Suggests Connection Between Gunman, Texas Church

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is suggesting there may have been a connection between the gunman who shot and killed 26 people in a South Texas community and the Baptist church where the slayings happened.

Abbott says he expects people will learn about any such link “in a few days.” He said he didn’t want to go further, saying “law enforcement is looking very aggressively into this.”

“It looks like there was a connection. It’s something law enforcement is continuing to look at,” Abbott told CBS This Morning host Charlie Rose. The Governor added that he believes “this was not a random act of shooting. I don’t think this church was picked out at random.”

.@GovAbbott joins @CBSThisMorning to discuss the mass shooting that took place in Sutherland Springs on Sunday https://t.co/cSsnqfdeXV pic.twitter.com/12mEY8RhNW — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 6, 2017

Abbott called the man, identified by a U.S. official and one in law enforcement as 26-year-old Devin Kelley of New Braunfels, “completely deranged.”

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)