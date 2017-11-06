Gov. Abbott Suggests Connection Between Gunman, Texas Church

TEXAS CHURCH SHOOTING: Gunman's Former In-Laws Attended Church "From Time To Time" | Complete Coverage

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is suggesting there may have been a connection between the gunman who shot and killed 26 people in a South Texas community and the Baptist church where the slayings happened.

Abbott says he expects people will learn about any such link “in a few days.” He said he didn’t want to go further, saying “law enforcement is looking very aggressively into this.”

“It looks like there was a connection. It’s something law enforcement is continuing to look at,” Abbott told CBS This Morning host Charlie Rose. The Governor added that he believes “this was not a random act of shooting. I don’t think this church was picked out at random.”

Abbott called the man, identified by a U.S. official and one in law enforcement as 26-year-old Devin Kelley of New Braunfels, “completely deranged.”

