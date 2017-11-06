TEXAS CHURCH SHOOTING: Gunman's Grandmother-In-Law Among Those Killed In The Attack | Complete Coverage

Mental Health Expert On Church Shooting: ‘That Person, With Or Without A Gun, Is Going To Kill’

By Jason Allen
Filed Under: Devin Kelley, Local TV, mass shooting, Mental Health, Sutherland Springs, Texas Church Shooting

NORTH TEXAS (CBS11) – In trying to explain the country’s latest mass shooting, first President Donald Trump weighed in, not on Devin Kelley’s guns, but his mental state.

“We have a lot of mental health problems in our country, as do other countries,” he said. “But this isn’t a guns situation.”

devin Mental Health Expert On Church Shooting: That Person, With Or Without A Gun, Is Going To Kill

Devin Patrick Kelley (credit: CBS News)

The in an interview on CBS This Morning, it was Governor Greg Abbott.

“This is a man who had some mental health issues apparently, long before this,” he said.

Mental health professionals in North Texas, said that’s the right place to start the discussion.

“I think it’s a mental health issue first,” said Dallas counselor Elizabeth Scrivner. “That person, with or without a gun, is going to kill.”

Mental health professionals in North Texas said Monday that with each mass killing, there is more awareness of the role mental health plays. However, there is still a stigma to acknowledging signs and seeking treatment.

“Even just from mild cases of anxiety, and depression, which are all very treatable,” Scrivner said.

Patsy Thomas with Mental Health Connection of Tarrant County, said communities are working on what she called a chronic illness just like diabetes, or heart disease. Getting early recognition though is still a challenge.

“We have a lot or work to do because depending on what the illness is, it may look like different things to different people,” she said.

But professionals told us there is still work to be done making it easy for people to find answers, to a question politicians and people, are asking more often.

More from Jason Allen
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch