Motive Still Unknown In Texas Church Shooting That Killed 26 People

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS (CBSDFW.COM) – The nation is in mourning once again after 26 people were gunned down at a church service at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, located just outside of San Antonio. The victims of the Sunday attack range in age from 5 years old to 72 years old.

Gov. Greg Abbott has called it the deadliest mass shooting in Texas history.

Officials are expected to release more information about the victims sometime on Monday. Also among the dead are a woman who was pregnant and the 14-year-old daughter of the church’s pastor. Along with the 26 people who died, another 20 people were injured, including young children.

Investigators identified the suspect as 26-year-old Devin Kelly. Authorities stated that he was dressed in black tactical gear as he walked up to the church and started firing an AR-15. Kelly first shot from outside of the building, and then walked into the church to continue his attack.

Kelly might have gotten away with his assault were it not for a Good Samaritan, who exchanged gunfire with the suspect as he left the building. Investigators said that a man from the neighborhood confronted Kelly as the suspect got into his car, drove a short distance, and crashed.

The suspect was found dead from a gunshot wound. It is not clear if Kelly took his own life, or if he was shot and killed by that Good Samaritan during their shootout. Investigators also discovered additional guns inside of the suspect’s vehicle. He posted a picture of the AR-15 online just a few days ago. Authorities are now looking over other Kelly’s other social media posts.

A motive for this devastating act of violence has not yet been determined.

Kelly served in the Air Force from 2010 to 2014. He received a bad conduct discharge after he was court-martialed for assault on his wife and child. Kelly was confined by the military for 12 months. He had been living in nearby New Braunfels, where his neighbors were shocked to hear that he was the shooter.

Also in shock on Monday are the people who live in Sutherland Springs, a small community of only 638 people. This has been a devastating loss for those residents, many still in disbelief over what transpired on Sunday. One out of every 25 people in the community were killed during this attack. Hospitals in San Antonio are asking for blood donations on Monday.