President Trump Calls Texas Church Shooter “Deranged”

President Donald Trump says the mass shooting at a Texas church is the result of a “mental health problem at the highest level.”

Speaking at an event with the Japanese prime minister in Tokyo on Monday, Trump described the gunman as a “very deranged individual.”

Authorities say 26 people were killed and about 20 others were wounded Sunday after a man opened fire inside the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs.

Devin Patrick Kelley has been identified as the suspect in the deadly Texas church shooting. What we know about him: https://t.co/7TjuAwjuwm pic.twitter.com/zNVrME71zX — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 6, 2017

Officials have not released all the names of the dead, but said they ranged from 5 to 72 years old.

Officials identified the shooter to The Associated Press as Devin Kelley.

Authorities have not yet determined a motive for the shooting, and have not broached the topic of the gunman’s mental health.

