Rangers Exercise Option On Perez, Decline Options On Cashner & Napoli

ARLINGTON (AP) – The Texas Rangers announced a number of roster decisions on Monday.

The club exercised a $6 million dollar option on left-hander Martin Perez, while they declined options on pitcher Andrew Cashner, 1B/DH Mike Napoli and reliever Tony Barnette.

With Texas declining Napoli’s $11 million dollar option, the club will buy him out for $2.5 million.

Rangers general manager Jon Daniels said Monday that the club does have an interest in bringing back Barnette.

In Napoli’s case, Daniels said they haven’t closed the door on bringing him back but they’ll likely focus more on adding pitching and middle of the diamond players.

The biggest surprise came when the club decided not to offer Andrew Cashner a qualifying offer of $17.4 million by the 3 p.m. cst. deadline.

Daniels confirmed Monday that the decision “came down to economics,” while adding that $17.4 million isn’t what they are looking to spend on Cashner. With Texas having money to spend on the free agent market this off-season, they likely would have taken themselves out of the running for a bigger acquisition had Cashner accepted their offer.

Daniels did say Monday that “it’s possible” the club the team could spend big on a free agent pitcher.

The Rangers also announced that RHP Austin Bibens-Dirkx and catcher A.J. Jimenez have cleared waivers and have been offered assignments to Triple-A Round Rock.

In addition to Monday’s roster moves, the club also set their coaching staff for the season.

Here’s the 2018 Rangers coaching staff pic.twitter.com/0RFlYHhjUu — Jared Sandler (@SandlerJ) November 6, 2017

Former Rangers bench coach Don Wakamatsu has been named to the same position, while current bench coach Steve Busby moves over to first base. Dan Warthen was also added to the staff as an assistant bullpen coach.

The club also announced that former Ranger Colby Lewis has been named a special assistant to general manager Jon Daniels.