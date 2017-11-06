Rangers Exercise Option On Perez, Decline Options On Cashner & Napoli

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM

Rangers Exercise Option On Perez, Decline Options On Cashner & Napoli

Filed Under: Andrew Cashner, colby lewis, Jon Daniels, Martin Perez, Mike Napoli, MLB, MLB Free Agency, Texas Rangers, Tony Barnette

ARLINGTON (AP) – The Texas Rangers announced a number of roster decisions on Monday.

gettyimages 853837470 Rangers Exercise Option On Perez, Decline Options On Cashner & Napoli

ARLINGTON, TX – SEPTEMBER 25: Starting pitcher Andrew Cashner #54 of the Texas Rangers throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Park September 25, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Wade/Getty Images)

The club exercised a $6 million dollar option on left-hander Martin Perez, while they declined options on pitcher Andrew Cashner, 1B/DH Mike Napoli and reliever Tony Barnette.

With Texas declining Napoli’s $11 million dollar option, the club will buy him out for $2.5 million.

Rangers general manager Jon Daniels said Monday that the club does have an interest in bringing back Barnette.

In Napoli’s case, Daniels said they haven’t closed the door on bringing him back but they’ll likely focus more on adding pitching and middle of the diamond players.

The biggest surprise came when the club decided not to offer Andrew Cashner a qualifying offer of $17.4 million by the 3 p.m. cst. deadline.

Daniels confirmed Monday that the decision “came down to economics,” while adding that $17.4 million isn’t what they are looking to spend on Cashner. With Texas having money to spend on the free agent market this off-season, they likely would have taken themselves out of the running for a bigger acquisition had Cashner accepted their offer.

Daniels did say Monday that “it’s possible” the club the team could spend big on a free agent pitcher.

The Rangers also announced that RHP Austin Bibens-Dirkx and catcher A.J. Jimenez have cleared waivers and have been offered assignments to Triple-A Round Rock.

In addition to Monday’s roster moves, the club also set their coaching staff for the season.

Former Rangers bench coach Don Wakamatsu has been named to the same position, while current bench coach Steve Busby moves over to first base. Dan Warthen was also added to the staff as an assistant bullpen coach.

The club also announced that former Ranger Colby Lewis has been named a special assistant to general manager Jon Daniels.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch