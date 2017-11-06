Retired Couple Checking Out Church Among Victims

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (AP) — An Air Force couple who retired to La Vernia, Texas, was trying out churches when they were slain in Sunday’s shooting in Sutherland Springs.

Robert Marshall tells the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review that his son Scott and daughter-in-law Karen were first-time visitors to the First Baptist Church, the scene of a rampage that left dead 26 congregants including children.

Karen Marshall had recently returned to Texas after finishing an assignment at Maryland’s Andrews Air Force Base.

Scott Marshall was retired from the Air Force and had been working as a civilian contractor and mechanic at Lackland Air Force Base, about 35 miles west of La Vernia.

The couple met while they were in the service together more than 30 years ago.

Another victim identified on Facebook by her family was 16-year-old Hailey Krueger.

