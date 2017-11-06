Teen Arrested For Firing Gun Near High School In Carrollton

CARROLLTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Carrollton Police said a 19-year-old Carrollton man fired several shots at a vehicle carrying a group of seven young people Monday afternoon.
No one was hurt, and officers took the suspect into custody shortly after the incident in the 1800 block of Brake Drive, behind R.L. TurnerHigh School.
Nineteen-year-old Celso Abel Mendoza-Contreras is in the Carrollton City Jail.
He is facing seven counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of deadly conduct.
Police told CBS11, two people apparently wanting to fight agreed to meet behind the school, one of them had a gun, the other drove up with several other people in the car.
The first person started shooting, he is custody and the gun was recovered.
R.L. Turner High and Central Elementary were on lockdown for about 30 minutes.
