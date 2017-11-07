CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM 
Appeals Court Argument Set For Texas ‘Sanctuary Cities’ Law

NEW ORLEANS (AP/1080 KRLD) – A federal appeals court in New Orleans is set to hear arguments over a Texas law cracking down on sanctuary cities.

The Texas Legislature approved the law in the spring. It was challenged by several Texas city governments and civil rights advocates. It requires local law enforcement agencies to honor federal immigration requests to detain people in local jails for possible deportation.

Opponents go before the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday afternoon, seeking to block the law. Texas officials will argue in favor of the law.

The law also allows police to inquire about people’s immigration status during routine interactions such as traffic stops. It subjects some law enforcement officials with removal from office and criminal charges for not complying with federal detainer requests.

Celina Moreno with the Mexican American Legal Defense Fund says other parts of the law are also unconstitutional. She adds the law makes the immigrant community afraid to ask police for help.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says enforcing the law will help keep dangerous criminals from being released.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. The staff of 1080 KRLD-AM contributed to this report.)

