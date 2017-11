DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – Roy Halladay’s death shocked the baseball world on Tuesday.

The right-hander, who was one of the best pitchers of his generation, died in a plane crash just off the Florida coast.

The baseball community flooded social media with condolences after news came of Halladay’s death.

This is a just a sampling of the many posts that honored Halladay:

Devastating. One of my favorite teammates ever. The blueprint for what a competitor looks like.

RIP Roy Halladay. Heartbroken for his family — Michael Young (@MikeyY626) November 7, 2017

So sad gone before your time Doc. Thoughts and prayers RIP 🙏 https://t.co/oDTehcnPJK — Wade Boggs (@ChickenMan3010) November 7, 2017

Sad to see the news about Roy Halladay. My deepest condolences to his family. — Nelson Cruz (@ncboomstick23) November 7, 2017

I wanted to be Roy Halladay. I’m heartbroken, rest easy Doc. — dan haren (@ithrow88) November 7, 2017

One of the best to ever do it. I had a front row seat to watch his greatness. RIP Doc. 🙏🏾 to Brandy and the kids. — Vernon Wells (@VernonWells10) November 7, 2017

Rest In Peace Doc Halladay. One of the best to ever do it. You will be missed. — Dallas Keuchel (@kidkeuchy) November 7, 2017

Very sad to hear about this. Good man, great pitcher and competitor. My condolences to his family 🙏🏽 https://t.co/pLvgq8OrtC — Yasiel Puig (@YasielPuig) November 7, 2017

Rest In Peace to one of the best pitchers I’ve ever faced. Praying that God comforts his family… https://t.co/KQEcUBxZEB — Torii Hunter (@toriihunter48) November 7, 2017

Shocked and saddened… gone way too soon. One of the best ever. #RIPDoc — Justin Verlander (@JustinVerlander) November 7, 2017

I can’t believe it. So many times we competed against each other and even while competing, I wanted to see you! My condolences to his family https://t.co/q5VGqQvoDu — Pedro Martinez (@45PedroMartinez) November 7, 2017

Such a sad day. We lost a great ball player but an even better human being. Many prayers to Brandy, Ryan, & Brayden. We will miss you Roy. — Ryan Howard (@ryanhoward) November 7, 2017

In shock over the terrible news about Roy Halladay… a pitcher I grew up admiring & rooting for. Praying for his family & friends. #RIPDoc — Mike Trout (@MikeTrout) November 7, 2017

Just heard the tragic news about @RoyHalladay and I'm speechless. One of the best pitchers I've ever seen play. Very sad day for our game. — Jon Lester (@JLester34) November 7, 2017

This is heartbreaking 🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/LGiPIzULvr — CC Sabathia (@CC_Sabathia) November 7, 2017