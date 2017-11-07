Another Child Dies From Church Shooting

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (CBS11) – The children in the Sutherland Springs Baptist Church on Sunday had the worst injuries from the mass shooting, according to doctors treating the victims.

An 8-year-old child who was being treated at University Hospital has died. San Antonio’s University Hospital says the child was among the 20 people injured at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs.

“The effort to save that child were heroic,” said Dr. Brian Eastridge. “I mean the surgeons, anesthesiologist, staff they were in there for about three and half hours trying to save this child.”

Nine people from First Baptist Church in were taken to University Hospital to treat wounds from bullets that tore through their flesh.

Four people remained in the hospital’s care as of Monday night. Three of them are in critical condition. Two of those hanging on are children.

“These types of wounds that we saw are very similar to military, the type of wounds we saw in deployed conditions,” said Dr. Eastridge.

The surgeon also described another victim as having been trampled, as chaos broke out in the church during the 11:00 am service.

Back in Sutherland Springs, members of the community were coping by honoring the dead. Twenty-six steal crosses were made by resident Doug Johns.

“One guy I went to high school with, his son was shot and is paralyzed from the waist down now.,” said Johns. “There’s still a lot of pain out here.”

During a Monday morning news conference, officials said the two things the people of Sutherland Springs need the most a prayer and financial assistance to help bury the dead.

A Wells Fargo account is being set up to benefits the victims directly.

Individual families also have set up their own GoFundMe accounts.