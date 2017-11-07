Couple Understands Suffering In Sutherland Springs Better Than Most

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
TEXAS CHURCH SHOOTING: Gunman Checked Aisles & Shot Crying Babies At Point-Blank Range | Complete Coverage

Couple Understands Suffering In Sutherland Springs Better Than Most

By Brian New
Filed Under: 26 victims, David Almaguer, Domestic Dispute, Losing a child, Sutherland Springs

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS (CBSDFW) – For most it’s hard to even begin to understand the kind of pain many in Sutherland Springs are going through, but David Almaguer said he understands.

“I know the kind of feeling these people are having here.”

Ten years ago, Almaguer’s 30-year-old son was shot and killed as part of a domestic dispute.

David said the pain of losing a child to violence never goes away.

“It’s always going to be in your heart,” he said. “It’s always going to be in the back of your mind. I feel for these people. I fell really, really bad for these people because it hurts.  I know it hurts.”

As investigators continued Tuesday to collect evidence from inside the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, just on the other side of the crime tape Almaguer and his wife, Sylvia, left a bouquet of flowers.

They said they hope when people in Sutherland Springs see their flowers, they know they’re not alone.

When their son was killed, the couple from Elmendorf, Texas said they leaned on family and neighbors.

They made it through the worst of days and said those in Sutherland Springs can make it too.

More from Brian New
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch