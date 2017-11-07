Couple Understands Suffering In Sutherland Springs Better Than Most

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS (CBSDFW) – For most it’s hard to even begin to understand the kind of pain many in Sutherland Springs are going through, but David Almaguer said he understands.

“I know the kind of feeling these people are having here.”

Ten years ago, Almaguer’s 30-year-old son was shot and killed as part of a domestic dispute.

David said the pain of losing a child to violence never goes away.

“It’s always going to be in your heart,” he said. “It’s always going to be in the back of your mind. I feel for these people. I fell really, really bad for these people because it hurts. I know it hurts.”

As investigators continued Tuesday to collect evidence from inside the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, just on the other side of the crime tape Almaguer and his wife, Sylvia, left a bouquet of flowers.

They said they hope when people in Sutherland Springs see their flowers, they know they’re not alone.

When their son was killed, the couple from Elmendorf, Texas said they leaned on family and neighbors.

They made it through the worst of days and said those in Sutherland Springs can make it too.