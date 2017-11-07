Dallas County Schools Bus Agency To Be Abolished

DALLAS (CBS11) – It will soon be over for the agency responsible for getting tens of thousands of North Texas students to school each day.

As of 10:15 p.m., 671 of 787 precincts (or 85 percent of precincts reporting) show 56 percent of voters want to shut down the Dallas County Schools bus agency.

But students will still have the same bus service for the rest of this school year.

On Tuesday night, several school districts tweeted, saying their bus transportation will continue no matter the outcome of the vote.

Irving ISD families — school bus 🚌 transportation will continue no matter the outcome of the Dallas County Schools vote. #committed — Irving ISD (@IrvingISD) November 8, 2017

Parents, regardless of the outcome on the Dallas County Transportation vote, bus service is scheduled to run as usual. — Cedar Hill ISD (@cedarhillisd) November 8, 2017

Dallas County Schools provides transportation for 70,000 students every day.

State Sen. Don Huffines, R-Dallas said Tuesday night, “We’re very excited about the results so far. it looks like the citizens of Dallas County are going to be the big winners tonight because we’re going to get rid of a dangerous, unreliable, and financially corrupt government run bus bureaucracy and it’s really ripping off taxpayers.”

While the bus service remains the same, the management of the agency will change before it’s ultimately dissolved.

Next fall, the nine school districts that have used DCS would have to provide their own transportation to students.

DISD Superintendent Michael Hinojosa, plans to discuss the outcome of the election regarding Dallas County Schools on Wednesday morning at 10:45 a.m.