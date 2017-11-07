Dallas Dollar General Clerk Shot & Killed During Robbery

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Authorities in Dallas are searching for the armed robber who shot and killed a Dollar General worker on Monday night. The incident took place shortly after 7:00 p.m. at the store located in the 4800 block of Sunnyvale Street.
Surveillance camera video showed the suspect entering the store with a gun in his hand. He then approached 27-year-old clerk Gabrielle Simmons and demanded property. The suspect shot Simmons before fleeing from the scene on foot, taking off down a side street.
Simmons died, while the suspect is still on the loose. Police have not yet given a description of the wanted individual.
Dollar General issued a written statement on Tuesday morning regarding this tragic case. “The Dollar General family is deeply saddened and heartbroken over the loss of our employee in Dallas,” the statement read. “Our thoughts are with her family and friends.”
