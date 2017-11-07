Dallas Homeowner Critically Injured During Home Invasion

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man is hospitalized after being shot inside his own home overnight. Dallas police say the violent home invasion happened in the 3300 block of Camelot Drive, near the North Dallas Church of the Nazarene.
There were reportedly four people inside the home when two suspects broke in just after midnight.
Investigators say one of the robbers pulled a gun and shot the homeowner. That man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition and immediately went into surgery.
There haven’t been any arrests and so far police haven’t released any details about the suspects.