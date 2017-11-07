DFW Weather Goes From Summer To Winter In 48 Hours

TEXAS CHURCH SHOOTING: Victims Included Grandparents, Young Children, Pregnant Woman | Complete Coverage
*Yesterday High: 75; Rain 0.00”; Normal High: 71; Normal Low: 50*

  • From summer to winter. No frozen precipitation though, just rain!
  • Staying in the 50s today, 40’s Wednesday!
  • Widespread rain on Wednesday!
  • Slow warm up Thursday-the weekend.
  • Slight rain chance Sunday.
  • 31>” above normal at DFW for 2017.

Today: Mostly cloudy and cool. Areas of drizzle. High: Steady in the 50s. Wind: North 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy and chilly. 50% chance of rain towards daybreak. Low: Low to mid 40s. Wind: North 10-20 mph. Wind chills: 30s.

Tomorrow: Cloudy and cold. 90% chance of rain. Some thunder. Heaviest south of DFW. Rainfall totals: 0.25”- 0.75”. High: mid to upper 40s. Wind: North 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Morning clouds and drizzle. Afternoon sun. Cool. High: Upper 50s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and awesome! High: Mid 60s.

Veterans Day and Sunday: Slight rain chance Sunday. Pleasant. Highs: Near 70. Low: Near 50.

