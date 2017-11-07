Sutherland Springs Resident: ‘Everyday Will Be A Little Less Worse Than Yesterday’

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS (CBSDFW.COM) – The day after 26 people in Sutherland Springs, Texas were gunned down at a church, resident Paul White said he knew what he had to do.

Paul went back to work.

“It wasn’t an easy decision to go to work,” he said. “I cried the entire time the whole hour to work but strong people are needed in strong situations. “

Paul said he personally knows almost all of the 26 victims.

He has lived in the small Texas town with the population of 600 for 16 years.

Before Sunday’s shooting, most had never even heard of his town.

“It’s a place where you just past by on your way to somewhere else and that’s what I kind of liked about it,” White said.

After Sunday’s deadly mass shooting, that changed.

White said, “Nothing is going to stay the same after things like this. I’m sure city of Orlando; all these towns that go through things like this are not the same after.”

White said he worries most about his ten-year-old daughter.

He said no child should have to deal with such lose but said he can’t pretend it didn’t happen.

He said he told his daughter to just make it through one day at a time and “everyday will be a little less worse than yesterday.”

White said he went back to work on Monday to show her, as hard as it is to see now, their small Texas town will preserver.

“People like Devin (Kelley) are a fraction of a fraction of the people in this world. For every one of those people there are a million people with warmth in their soul and compassion. I think Sutherland Springs will show the world that.”