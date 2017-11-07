CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM 
Florida State Becomes 3rd University To Suspend Greek Organizations

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Florida State becomes at least the third university this year to suspend Greek life because of alcohol-related tragedies.

University President John Thrasher announced the indefinite suspension on Monday of the school’s 55 fraternities and sororities following the death of a freshman pledge.

Andrew Coffey, a pledge at Pi Kappa Phi, died Friday after he was found unresponsive following a party.

On Monday, 20-year-old Garrett John Marcy, a member of Phi Delta Theta, was charged with the sale and trafficking of cocaine.

After the February hazing death of 19-year old Timothy Piazza, Penn State suspended fraternities and sororities from holding social activities during the spring semester. Louisiana State had a one-month suspension and continues to ban alcohol at Greek parties after the hazing death of 18-year old Maxwell Gruver in September.

