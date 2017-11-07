Fort Worth Homeowner Shoots, Kills Intruder

FORT WORTH (CBS11) – A home invasion turned deadly in Fort Worth after police say a father was forced to shoot a man who broke through the front door of the family home.

It all happened on the 10-thousand block of West Camp Bowie Road.

The home is several hundred yards down a dirt road, and it is there that police say a nightmarish scene played out Tuesday night.

Investigators detail an absolutely horrifying series of events during the home invasion.

They say family of five, the father, mother and 3 kids were inside the home for the evening when a man forced himself through the front door.

Police tell CBS 11 that the father grabbed a rifle and called 911.

While on the phone with 911, police say the intruder continued making threats on the family and trashing items inside the house, then we’re told he attempted to run towards one of the rooms.

At that point investigators tell CBS11 the father fired at the unidentified man killing him inside the home.

Police also say the suffered a stab wound from the intruder who was armed with a knife.

The father was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to be okay.

“They were getting ready for bed when everything occurred,” says Officer Brad Perez, spokesperson for Fort Worth Police.

The area is not an easily accessible, so the one of the things investigators are looking at is why this intruder decided to target this home, and exactly what his motive was.

The rest of the family was pretty shaken up but are okay.