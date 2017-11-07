TEXAS CHURCH SHOOTING: Gunman Checked Aisles & Shot Crying Babies At Point-Blank Range | Complete Coverage

Gunman Had Made Death Threats On Military Superiors

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS (AP) – A 2012 police report says that the Texas church gunman had made death threats against his military superiors and had been caught trying to sneak firearms onto an Air Force base in New Mexico where he had been stationed.

The information was contained in a police incident report after Devin Patrick Kelley briefly escaped in June, 2012 from a mental health facility in New Mexico where he had been committed. KPRC television in Houston first reported about the escape.

Police in El Paso, Texas, where Kelley was caught after the escape, said in the report that an official of the mental health facility told them that Kelley “was a danger to himself and others.”

The report says that Kelley had already been caught sneaking firearms onto Holloman Air Force base. It also says that he “was attempting to carry out death threats that (Kelley) had made on his military chain of command.”

Kelley opened fire in a Baptist church Sunday, killing 26 people.

