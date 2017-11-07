Man Arrested For Trying To Start Knife Fight With Porn Magazines Taped To His Body

ADA, Oklahoma (CBS11) – An Oklahoma man is facing assault charges after police say he duct taped pornographic magazines to his body and challenged his neighbor to a knife fight.

Police said Donald Gaither showed up to his neighbor’s home with the adult magazines taped to his body for protection.

He had a knife in each and and two knives in his belt.

Police said Gaither believed his neighbor got him kicked out of his home at the mobile home park where they both lived.

A local newspaper reports he told his neighbor to “come out and get some.”

“He appeared to be intoxicated somewhat, he did comply with the officer when he ordered him to the ground–at gunpoint–and he was holding knives in both hands whenever the deputy confronted him,” said Pontotoc County Sheriff John Christian.

When investigators asked why he tape the magazines to his body, Gaither said he’d been to prison before and that’s how they used to protect themselves.

Officers said his neighbor did the right thing by not answering the fight challenge.

Instead he called 911 and Gaither was arrested.

He’s facing charges for assault with a dangerous weapon and possession of an offensive weapon.