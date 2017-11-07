TEXAS CHURCH SHOOTING: Gunman Checked Aisles & Shot Crying Babies At Point-Blank Range | Complete Coverage

Mattis On Sharing With FBI: Must ‘Find Out What’s Going On’

Filed Under: church shooting, Defense Secretary, Devin Patrick Kelley, fbi, Jim Mattis, Local TV, pentagon, Texas Church Shooting

BRUSSELS (AP) — Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says he has directed the Pentagon’s watchdog to examine the circumstances of the Air Force’s failure to report the Texas church shooter’s domestic violence conviction to the FBI.

gettyimages 867267142 Mattis On Sharing With FBI: Must Find Out Whats Going On

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA – OCTOBER 28: U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis attends the joint press conference after the 49th Security Consultative Meeting (SCM) at Defense Ministry on October 28, 2017 in Seoul, South Korea. Mattis is in South Korea ahead of the visit by U.S. President Donald Trump. (Photo by Song Kyung-Seok-Pool/Getty Images)

Mattis says we have to “find out what’s going on.”

Under Pentagon rules, convictions of military personnel in crimes like assault should be shared with the FBI for its National Criminal Information Center database. Devin Patrick Kelley, the gunman in Sunday’s attack, was convicted of assault against his wife and stepson in an Air Force court-martial in 2012.

Mattis says the Pentagon must make certain it’s got “the right direction.” And he says he must “define what the problem is.”

Mattis says: “If the problem is we didn’t put something out, we’ll correct that.”

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch