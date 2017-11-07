CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM 
POTUS Trump: Gun Control May Have Caused More Deaths

President Donald Trump says stricter gun control measures might have led to additional casualties during a mass shooting at a south Texas church.

Trump says at a news conference in South Korea that, “If you did what you’re suggesting, there would have been no difference three days ago and you might not have had that very brave person who happens to have a gun or a rifle in his trunk.”

He’d been asked whether he would support “extreme vetting” for gun purchases like he’s called for for people entering the country.

Trump says if that Good Samaritan didn’t have a gun, “instead of having 26 dead, you would have had hundreds more dead.”

Authorities say Devin Patrick Kelley fired at least 450 rounds of ammunition at worshippers in Sunday’s attack at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs. The dead ranged in age from 18 months to 77 years old.

