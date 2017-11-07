CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM 
TEXAS CHURCH SHOOTING: Gunman's Grandmother-In-Law Among Those Killed In The Attack | Complete Coverage 
TRAFFIC ALERT: Deadly Crash Shuts Down Northbound Central Expwy At Midpark In Dallas | Traffic

Texas Man Arrested For Throwing Gasoline On Sheriff Deputy

By Chelsea Wade
Filed Under: Assault on a Public Servant, Christopher Scott Bridges, Crime, Drug Possession, Felony, Floyd, gasoline, greenville, hunt county, Texas, Traffic stop

GREENVILLE (1080 KRLD) – A Texas man was arrested for throwing gasoline on a deputy in Hunt County.

The incident happened during a traffic stop Monday on Highway 380, near the small town of Floyd, which is between Farmersville and Greenville.

According to officials, Deputy Ritchie Valenzuela saw a man driving on the shoulder of the roadway, and while attempting to pull him over, he noticed the driver throw something out of the window.

“During the investigation at the scene the suspect is alleged to have thrown a full can of gasoline on Deputy Valenzuela while attempting to flee on foot. Deputy Valenzuela was able restrain the subject until backup arrived at which time the suspect was taken into custody without further incident. Based upon the evidence collected it is alleged that the suspect was attempting to destroy evidence relating to possession of narcotics,” said Sheriff Randy Meeks.

Christopher Scott Bridges, 46, is facing numerous felonies including assault on a public servant and drug possession.

“Our deputy’s never know what they are going to encounter on a traffic stop and this one could have ended very badly for all involved,” said Meeks. “I commend Deputy Valenzuela for maintaining his composure and professionalism when his life was being threatened and for completing a thorough investigation. I’m thankful that no one was injured and the suspect is off the streets before he could hurt anyone.”

More from Chelsea Wade
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch