A Chilly, Rainy Day For North Texas

*Yesterday High: 64; Rain 0.00”; Normal High: 70; Normal Low: 49*
- A chilly rain today! We NEED it!
- Staying in the 40s all day.
- Half inch of rain will fall, isolated higher totals in areas.
- Slow warm up Thursday-the weekend.
- Slight rain chance Sunday with next cold front.
- <0.41>” above normal at DFW for 2017.
Today: Cloudy, breezy and chilly. 100% chance of rain. 0.50” (half inch on average.) will fall. High: Steady in the mid-40s. Wind: North 8-12 mph.
Tonight: Cloudy and chilly. 30% chance of rain. Patchy fog early. Low: 38-42. Wind: North 5 mph.
Tomorrow: Decreasing clouds and cool. High: Near 60. Wind: NE 5 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny and spectacular. Low humidity! High: Mid 60s.
Veterans Day: Partly cloudy…continued nice. Highs: Upper 60s.
Sunday: Another cold front early. Mostly cloudy, slight rain chance before noon. High: Mid 60s.
Monday and Tuesday. Sunny and pleasant. Highs: 68 (Mon); 74 (Tues).