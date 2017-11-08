NORTH TEXAS RAIN: Current Conditions | Live Radar | Check Traffic | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App
Company Offers Free Caskets To Families Of Sutherland Spring Victims

Filed Under: Custom Caskets, funeral costs, Sutherland Springs, Texas Church Shooting, Trey Ganem Designs

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS (AP) — The owner of a small Texas company that designs caskets is offering to provide a coffin to each of the families of the 26 people killed in the Texas church shooting in Sutherland Springs.

Trey Ganem, owner of Trey Ganem Designs in Edna, Texas, personalizes caskets at a cost of about $3,500. He wants to provide a custom-made one to each family free of charge.

He says Sunday’s shooting at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs was unfathomable because of the carnage brought to people who were worshipping.

Ganem’s offer comes as officials say they intend to provide about $6,500 to each family to help cover funeral expenses.

Wilson County District Attorney Audrey Louis said at a news conference Tuesday that the money will come from a state fund set aside for crime victims.

