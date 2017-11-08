Dallas Man Found Murdered In His Apartment

DALLAS (CBSDFW) – Dallas police are asking for the public’s help after a man was found murdered in his apartment on Tuesday.
Authorities say the body of 62-year-old Larry Boyd was discovered at around 12:55 p.m. inside his residence located at 6910 S. Cockrell Hill Road.
Anyone with information regarding this offense is encouraged to contact Homicide Detective Shelton at 214-671-3612 or c.shelton @dallascityhall.com.
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at (214) 373-TIPS, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.