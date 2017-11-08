CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM
Dallas Voters Approve Billion Dollar Bond Issue

DALLAS (CBSDFW/1080 KRLD) – Dallas voters have overwhelmingly approved a Billion dollar bond issue on the ballot Tuesday.

Most of the money is earmarked for street repair, parks and recreational facilities.

All 10 of the billion dollar package’s propositions were passed.

Dallas Park Board President Bobby Abtahi  was on the bond campaign committee. He says he’s glad people kept most of their focus on the bond issue, without being distracted by the controversy around Confederate monuments in Dallas.

“We will always have that vocal minority that is against almost anything, but citizens stood up tonight and said that they want to put Dallas and it’s citizens first” said Abtahi.

Abtahi says now’s the time to get busy.

Mayor Mike Rawlings says the solid show of support for the bond issue shows the voters are willing to re-invest in the city.

