Elliott Likely To Miss Practice Thursday To Attend Hearing In New York

FRISCO (105.3 The Fan) – For the second consecutive week, the Cowboys will conduct at least one practice without their star running back.

Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett said there is a “strong likelihood” that Ezekiel Elliott will miss Thursday’s practice to attend a hearing in New York that will determine if he must begin serving a six-game suspension.

Garrett says there's a strong likelihood that Elliott will be in New York for his court hearing tomorrow and will miss practice. — 105.3 The FAN (@1053thefan) November 8, 2017

Elliott previously told the media on Sunday that he likely wouldn’t attend the oral arguments in the U.S. Second Circuit Court of Appeals in New York.

#EzekielElliott told us Sunday he likely wouldn’t attend Thur hearing in NY. #Cowboys Garrett suggests, tho, plan probly change. pic.twitter.com/56CEbS9chD — mike fisher ✭ (@fishsports) November 8, 2017

The reason behind the reversal isn’t known, but Elliott’s representatives must believe it will help his case if he were in attendance.

A panel of three judges from the 2nd Circuit Court will hear Elliott’s case starting at 1 p.m. CST.

The court will decide whether to grant Elliott an emergency injunction that allows him to play while his case moves through the court system. If the injunction is denied, the NFL can enforce Elliott’s six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy.

Elliott is able to practice and play in games until the panel makes a ruling, which could come before or after the Cowboys game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.