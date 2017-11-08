FBI Searches For Suspected Bank Robber Dubbed ‘Longhorn Bandit’

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The FBI Dallas Violent Crimes Task Force is trying to find an elusive bank robber they’ve dubbed the “Longhorn Bandit,” because he committed the crimes while waring a Texas Longhorns hoodie.

The suspect is believed to be responsible for at least two bank robberies in October, one in Irving, Texas and one in Kennedale, Texas.

The first robbery occurred on October 18 at the Bank of the West located at 2400 W Irving Boulevard, Irving, Texas. The “Longhorn Bandit” entered the premises and handed the teller a note written on a deposit slip. The note read: “hand me all the loose bills, I have a gun.” The second robbery occurred on October 26 at the EECU credit union located at 1253 North Little School Road, Kennedale, Texas.

The “Longhorn Bandit” entered the bank, approached the teller, and indicated he had a gun. After both robberies, the “Longhorn Bandit” used a dark-colored Chevrolet HHR as a getaway vehicle.

The “Longhorn Bandit” is described as a white man in his 20s or 30s, approximately 5’10” tall, weighing 165-180 pounds, with a smaller build, light complexion, and brown hair. In the first robbery, the “Longhorn Bandit” wore a gray University of Texas sweatshirt, dark shorts, sandals, and gray hat. In the second robbery, he wore a plain gray sweatshirt and a gray hat. He has a tattoo on his right calf.

North Texas Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 cash for information leading to the arrest and conviction of this individual.

Anyone with information can contact North Texas Crime Stoppers at 1-877-373-TIPS or the FBI Dallas Division at 972-559-5000. You can also submit a tip here.

Tipsters may remain anonymous. For additional photos and information, click here.