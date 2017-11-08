Jerry Jones Says No To Curtains At AT&T Stadium In The Future

DALLAS (105.3 THE FAN) – The issue of the afternoon sun blinding quarterbacks, receivers, the offense, the defense, kickers and almost everyone on the field at AT&T Stadium doesn’t seem to be an issue for Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

“I don’t see curtains at all,” said Jones on his weekly radio show with The Fan’s Shan & RJ. ” We’re real good at knowing where that sun is during the games. I don’t see them (curtains) in the future.”

When asked about the sun setting through the Western facing endzone Jones says they “absolutely” thought about the positioning of the sun relative to the field when they built the stadium in Arlington.

“The sun has not been a factor, at all, in any win or loss that we’ve had in that stadium” said Jones.